Josephine Bryan Reklis
Josephine Bryan Reklis, 79, of Warrenton, VA, died peacefully on June 11, 2023, at home among family. She was born in Washington, DC, on April 14, 1944, to the late Alexander M. Bryan Jr. & Dorothy H. Bryan. A Federal government retiree, she served as a Frederick County Delegate (10th District) and a member of the Apple Valley Tea Party. A parishioner of St. John’s Catholic Church in Warrenton, VA, and previously, Sacred Heart of Jesus in Winchester, VA, she was an advocate of pro-life organizations and volunteered to establish the New Eve Maternity Home in Winchester. She was active in March for Life & Life Chains as long as her health allowed.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son at birth, Timothy Allen Baratka; her husband, Peter Reklis, and lifelong friend James Baratka Sr.
She is survived by her children, Theresa Howell (Wayne), Renee Koski (Stephen) & James (Jim) Baratka Jr. (Burgundee); six siblings, Elizabeth Milstead, Mary Blair Peterson (John), Patricia Richman, Alexander Marbury Bryan III (Gloria), Dorothy (Dottie) Garcia and Kathleen Peterson (Tom); grandchildren Bryan Howell (Alana), Lee Howell (Ashleigh), Hayley Koski, Thomas Koski, Joey Baratka and Jordon Baratka; great-grandchildren, Lily Howell and Philip Howell. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews as well as her caregiver Teresa Downs.
A Memorial Mass will be offered on Sat., June 24, 2023, at 10am at St. Mary Star of the Sea, 30 Mattingly Ave. E, Indian Head, MD. Inurnment will follow at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery. Reception to follow services at the Church Hall.
Memorial donations can be made to New Eve Maternity Home online at https://newevematernity
home.org/donate or by check to: New Eve Maternity Home, P.O. Box 1518, Winchester, VA 22604.
