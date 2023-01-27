Josephine Jeanette (Crismore) Tomblin
Josephine Jeanette (Crismore) Tomblin, 93 of Winchester, VA passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Rose Hill Health & Rehab in Berryville, VA.
Josephine was born in 1929 in Clarke County, VA the daughter of the late Charles Edward Pitcock and Eva Carpenter Bell. She attended Crums United Methodist Church in Clarke County, VA. Josephine babysat for 12 children and worked at her husband, Charles’ apple business for 25 years. She did all the cooking for big family gatherings and holidays. Josephine loved dancing and music especially classic country music. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She married Charles Elwood Tomblin on April 6, 1947 in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death in 2001.
Josephine is survived by her daughters, Judith Mayes of Winchester, VA, Jackeline Burkett (Rick) of Gore, VA, Joyce Bracken (Jeffrey) of Taretum, PA, Janet Crim (Wayne) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Melinda, Jodee, Kevin, Rhonda, Jessica, Stephanie, T.J., Matthew, Taylor, Lizzy and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Jordon, Ashton, Devin, Jacob, Amber, Tiffany, Brittany, Blake, Ethan, Savannah, Marcus, Norah, Michael, Savannah, Mia, Chase, Desmond, Ainsley, Eva, Jack, Noah and Charlotte; daughter-in-law, Sherri Tomblin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles; son, Timothy Tomblin; daughter, Jeanette Wright; sisters, Pearl Addison, Beulah Hickerson, Ola Jenkins; brother, Elwood Crismore, Jr.; special companion, William Matthew Kerns; sons-in-law, Malcolm Wright, Larry Mayes and her late poodle, Gracie.
A visitation will be held for Josephine on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 11am with a service to follow at 12pm, all held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Carolyn Martin. Interment will be in Grange Hall Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Josephine to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
