Josephine M. Weaver-Stotler
Josephine Marion Weaver-Stotler, 90, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Sunday, December 29, 2019 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Weaver was born March 1, 1929, the 13th child of 15, in Alexandria, Virginia, the daughter of the late Harrison Morton Zimbro and Elsie Margaret Wade Zimbro.
She was a graduate of Fairfax High School. She had worked at General Motors of Fairfax and Geico Insurance of Fairfax. She worked as head of housekeeping and retired as a receptionist at Circle Terrace Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia.
She married Carlton Lee Weaver in September 1949. Mr. Weaver passed away suddenly in 1988. She later married Merilyn Alton Stotler on May 9, 1998 at the Edinburg Christian Church, Edinburg, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband, are a son, Larry Weaver, of Bealeton, VA; two daughters, Carla Robinson of Fredericksburg, VA and Brenda Muollo of Culpeper, VA; four grandchildren, James C. Marsh III, Melissa Kathryn Smith, Jeremiah Harrison Marsh, and Matthew Carlton Robinson and 23 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lapsley M. Zimbro of Annandale, VA; a sister, Elsie Marlene Walton of Englewood, FL; a step-son, Billy Stotler of Winchester, VA; and a step-daughter, Teresa Morris of Slanesville, WV; and three step-grandchildren, Amanda Morris, Robert Morris, Jr. and Madison Stotler.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, Winchester, with Rev. Laetitia Schoeman officiating.
The family will receive friends 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.