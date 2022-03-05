Josephine Tevalt
Josephine Tevalt (nee Evelyn Josephine Fauver), 92, passed March 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by loving family. Jo wished to thank her family caregivers Amy Tevalt, Jason Tevalt, Kelley Tevalt, Jenny Tevalt, Jane Tevalt, and Blue Ridge Hospice for helping her to remain in her home through her final days.
Jo is survived by her daughter Margaret Jane Tevalt (Jane), Jane's husband Darren Lloyd, sister Betty Avery of Williamsburg, daughter-in-law Lynn Tevalt, and daughter-in-law Jennifer Tevalt. Jo is Mammaw to her grandchildren Dorothy Jo (DJ) Grim (Mike Grim), Jason Tevalt and wife Amy Tevalt, Patricia (Tricia) Jones (Lee Jones) of Norfolk, Jennifer (Jenny) Tevalt (Chris Goodchild), Kelley Tevalt (fiancé Jeremiah Brown), Calob Ritter, and Jolene Tevalt of Martinsburg. Also surviving is Patricia Jones' mother Nancy Dunn. Jo is Great-Mammaw to 14 great-grandchildren and numerous grand-cats, grand-dogs, grand-goats, grand-ducks, and grand-chickens.
Jo is predeceased by her husband Richard Dallas Tevalt whom she married on June 1, 1949. Dallas passed May 11, 2016, at age 90. Jo's son Richard Joseph Tevalt (Dickie) passed away April 6, 2020, and John Eugene Tevalt passed away May 26, 2021. Jo was also predeceased by her parents Earl and Pearl Fauver, her brothers Lewis Fauver (wife Pansy), Claude (Pud) Fauver (wife Molly), John (Teeny) Fauver (wife Juanita), Ernest (Tootles) Fauver (wife Barbara), her sisters Hazel Smith (husband Mike), Peggy Fauver, Jackie Hott (husband Billy), Catherine Fauver, and infant brother Earl Fauver Jr.
Jo was born a middle child in a large family at the beginning of the Great Depression. Her parents struggled as many did during that time, and from those struggles Jo learned to always have a garden, and to work hard and save money. Jo raised a big garden every year, sold quarts of strawberries and cracked pounds of black walnuts for extra money. Once she cracked more than 100 pounds of walnuts for one man who bought them for a candy company. She picked bushels of beans every year and sold extra garden produce. Jo and Dallas had a good farm in Shenandoah County and raised chickens, pigs, and cattle. Jo bottle fed many calves, and had a pig named Arnold that followed her around.
Jo made wonderful Sunday dinners, and baked some delicious macaroni and cheese. Her meatloaf was a family favorite and her fried squash was gobbled up. Jo won prizes at the Shenandoah County fair for her canned vegetables.
Jo loved to sing. When she and Dallas were first married, they would sing along with the radio for entertainment. She continued to sing through her whole life, in the church choir, while she worked in the kitchen, and while she cleaned the house. While under hospice care, the music therapy was a favorite treat, and even in her last days she enjoyed hearing her favorite song "Amazing Grace," good old country songs, and Patsy Cline.
Jo loved to watch birds, squirrels, and chipmunks at her bird feeders. Jo had a great sense of humor, loved to play April Fools tricks, and would laugh at really bad jokes. She liked to win at card games, and loved puzzles. During the winter the table would be covered with a pretty picture puzzle, almost always missing one piece the cat stole.
Jo kept many photo albums. Starting with black and white photos from a brownie camera she got as a teenager through a 35 millimeter camera, she took photos of family, pets, flowers, and the farm. Jo loved to look through the photos and share her memories.
Jo belonged to Hites Chapel United Methodist Church, sang in the choir, was an original member of the Hites Chapel United Methodist Women's Group, and enjoyed going to Sunday morning services. Over the years she served as church treasurer and historian, made posters for birthdays, served countless pieces of cake and cups of coffee. Her church family supported her during her illness with cards, and prayers.
Jo's wishes were that she be cremated; she was prepared and paid for her funeral plans in 2006 because she didn't want anyone to change her plans. There will be a celebration of life scheduled in the spring at Hites Chapel.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hites Chapel, 150 Chapel Rd, Middletown, VA 22602 Middletown, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
