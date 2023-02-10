Josephine W. Crane “JoEllen”
Josephine Worth Crane, 90, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at The Willows at Meadow Branch.
Josephine was born in 1932 in Little Washington, VA, the daughter of the late F.W. Worth and Bertha W. Cary. She graduated from James Madison University with her bachelor’s degree in education. Josephine worked for 30 years in Prince George’s County as a high school teacher and retired from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, MD. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in College Park, MD, where she sang in the choir. Josephine had a beautiful voice and continued to sing until she couldn’t sing any longer. She was a dedicated teacher who taught shorthand, typing and business math. Josephine and her husband, James, were members of the Elks Lodge and the Jolly Cruisers. She most of all loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She married James William Crane Jr. on March 5, 1955, in Baltimore, MD, and he preceded her in death on July 27, 2012.
Josephine is survived by her daughter, Ellen Cavanagh (Alan) of Winchester, VA; son, James William Crane, III (Shilpee) of Kennesaw, GA; grandchildren, Hannah Cavanagh, Rachel Cavanagh and Jason Dormio.
She is preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
All services for Josephine will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Josephine to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
