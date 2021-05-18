Joshua Allen Lewis
Joshua Allen Lewis, son of Tammy and Chris Heironimus of Bunker Hill, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the age of 40.
He was employed at US Lawns as a lawn care specialist and he loved fishing, cooking and was an avid movie buff who loved horses. Josh was also a sports fan who enjoyed watching his favorite hockey team, the Minnesota Wild play.
Surviving are Josh’s wife, Nikkole M. (Buckley) Lewis; children, Christopher Lewis of Bunker Hill, WV, Brady Lewis of Westbrook, MN, Caleb Lewis of Westbrook, MN, and Arabella Lewis of Westbrook, MN; brothers, Nathan Lewis (Jessica) of Berkeley Springs, WV and Ryan Heironimus (Brittany) of Bunker Hill, WV; grandmothers, Sarah Morris of Stephens City, VA and Carol Sentelle of Bunker Hill, WV; and many other family and friends.
Josh is preceded in death by his father, Allen Lewis, Jr. and infant daughter, Jaidyn Lewis; maternal grandfather, Sharley Morris; paternal grandfather, Allen Lewis, Sr.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 11AM with a 1PM funeral service at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Following the funeral service family and friends are invited to a reception at Omps Funeral Home Reception Center.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
