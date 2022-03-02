Joshua D. Walker
Joshua D. Walker, 32, of Kearneysville, WV, passed away on February 24, 2022, in Martinsburg, WV.
He was born March 10, 1989, in Ransom, WV, to Joseph B. Walker and the late Lisa G. Winston. He was a member of the Kingdom Life Cathedral in Charles Town, WV.
Josh is survived by his two sisters; Britney (Anton) Lee of Inwood, WV, and Taylor (Tootie) White of Waynesboro, VA; one special brother, Tyler Burch of Charles Town, WV, and one nephew, Aiden Redding, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins that loved him very much.
In addition to his mother, Lisa G. Winston, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Betty P. Winston, Williams D. Johnson, Edna Dokes, and six uncles, Freddie Winston, Derrick Winston, Curtis Winston. John Johnson, David Johnson, Thomas Johnson, and Marshall Dokes.
The family will receive friends 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Kingdom Life Cathedral, 551 Willow Spring Dr., Charles Town, WV, and the service will follow at 11:00 am with Bishop Sterling Portier officiating.
We will be following guidelines for Covid. Masks must be worn.
Inurnment will be private at a later date.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.cartwrightfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.