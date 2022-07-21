Joshua T. Smith
Joshua Turner Smith, 40, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on July 16, 2022, in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Born on July 25, 1981, in Wheeling, West Virginia, he was the son of Terry Smith and Loretta and Albert Galano.
Josh was a graduate of Berkeley Springs High School. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 2000-2004 in Iraq. He enjoyed guns and motorcycles and loved spending time with his daughters, especially at the beach.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his three daughters: Abigail, Olivia, and Taylor; his siblings: Chastity Moore, Brandon Galano, Paul Galano, Corinna Galano, Shana Galano, and Albert Galano; his aunt, Kathleen Thomas; his uncle, Howard Abbott; and numerous family members from Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his brother, TJ Smith.
Friends and family will be received on Friday, July 22nd from 10am until the time of the funeral service at noon at Rosedale Funeral Home in Martinsburg, WV. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA.
Condolences can be sent to www.RosedaleFuneral.com
