Josie Grace Justison, precious from the start and made in His perfect image, went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, August 22, 2021.
Miss Josie was born April 21, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center to William and Nicole Justison of Inwood, West Virginia. Born with Down Syndrome and a heart defect, she fought valiantly every day but her little heart gave all it could.
She was our pride and joy and we count each day that we had with her, a blessing. Our hearts will never be the same without her.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Nevaeh Justison.
She is survived by her parents as well as her paternal grandmother, Teresa Justison of Nashwauk, MN; paternal grandfather, Dennis Justison (Heidi) of Ortonville, MN; and maternal grandparents, Ron Sheckels (Sally) of Stephenson, VA. Josie was loved by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and all her friends at Winchester Medical Center and UVA.
The family will receive friends 3:00 - 5:00 P. M. Friday, August 27, 2021 with a funeral service to follow at 5:00 P. M. at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, 1050 West Main Street, Berryville, VA 22611.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to Jack's Basket, celebrating babies with Down Syndrome. 2960 Snelling Ave N L105, Roseville, MN 55113. https://www.jacksbasket.org/give-today
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
Love doesn't count chromosomes.
