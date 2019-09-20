Joy B. Shull Gellner, 78, of Moneta, Virginia, formerly of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Roanoke, Virginia.
Mrs. Gellner was born in 1941, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late William and Myrtle Breckinridge. Joy was a graduate of John Handley High School and continued her education at Radford College where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She earned her Master's Degree in Education from James Madison University. She taught Earth Science at Handley High School, retiring after 33 years of teaching. Joy was a member of Stephens City, Virginia Town Council for 34 years and was Vice Mayor there from 1997-2011, then was Mayor from 2011 - 2014. She was a member of Westlake Baptist Church in Westlake, Virginia.
Joy married Scott Edwin Gellner on July 23, 2011 in Stephens City, Virginia.
In addition to her husband Scott, Joy is survived by her sons, Erle Breckinridge Shull (Jody) and James Gibson Shull, Jr. (Lisa), all of Winchester, Virginia; grandchildren, Jenna Shull, Tyler Shull (Rachel Moreland), Sam Stine (Tyler), Jamie Ganse (Erin Nicole), all of Winchester, Virginia, and Alex Ganse of Richmond, Virginia; and three great grandchildren, Austin Ganse, Ella Stine, and Liam Shull.
Joy is preceded in death by her first husband, James Gibson Shull, her parents, and a brother, Erle Breckinridge.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, September 23rd from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel followed by entombment in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Joy's memory to the American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA, 22180.
