Joy Irene MacCue
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Joy Irene MacCue, 82, of Winchester VA. Joy passed peacefully at home on October 22nd after an extended battle with dementia.
Originally from California, Joy’s family moved to Virginia where Joy graduated from Falls Church High School. After getting married and having two children, Joy, being the strong women that she was, chose to pursue a career. She put herself through school while modeling. Joy was such a beautiful women, she could have clearly made that her occupation. Joy focused her energy in fair employment, equal pay for all and human resources. She rose to the level of GS14 in the federal government office of personnel management. She always inspired her children to work hard and always pursue their dreams.
Joy is preceded is death by her husband James as well as her parents Cameron and Louise Porter of Miami FL.
Joy leaves behind five children; Diana Simmons and her husband Louis Simmons, Sr. of Bluemont, VA, Theresa Betson and husband Dennis Betson of Walkersville, MD, Hollie Taylor of Colorado Springs, CO, Scott MacCue and wife Charmaine also of Colorado Springs, CO and Ken MacCue and wife Tina MacCue of Fernley, NV. Joy also leaves behind seven grandchildren; Dawn Byrne, Denise Tuttle, Louis Simmons, Jr., Lindsay Simmons-Campbell, Danielle Kaetzel, Lauren Simmons and Donald Bucci, Jr. Joy also leaves behind eleven great grand children; Michael, Sarah, Hunter, Austin, Brennan, Abigayl, Eddie, Gavin, Ella, Cameron Logan and baby Jordan who will arrive in January.
Joy was clear that she wished to remain in her home through her illness. Thanks to all the family members who helped make this happen. It was Joy’s wish to donate her body to medical research in hopes that it may help others.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to local animal shelters, Shenandoah University, or the Alzheimers Foundation.
