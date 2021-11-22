Joy Love Wood, 65, of Stephens City died Thursday, November 18, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born January 6, 1956 in Winchester the daughter of William Grimes and Phyllis Stickel Grimes Noakes.
She married Michael Wood, Sr., in 1972.
She worked at Federal Mogul as a machine operator over a decade and also She was the Secretary for the UAW Local 149.
She will be remembered as a loving mother who was always the first to help out and cared for many of her ailing relatives throughout the years. Her favorite times were spent with family and close friends at cookouts and holiday gatherings. She enjoyed shopping, playing electronic games and loved collecting antiques and jewelry.
She is survived by her children, Michael Wood, Jr., and his wife Michelle of Stephens City, Robert Wood and his wife Celena of Winchester, and Charles Wood and his wife Melissa of Clear Brook; seven grandchildren, Shauna, Andrew, Tyler, Madison, Ethan, Colton and Luke; a sister, Jo Ann Tipton of Front Royal, a large extended family, and her precious dog, Bella.
Her husband, and her brothers, William, Jr., Jamie, and Walter Grimes preceded her in death.
A service will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Phelps Funeral Chapel 311 Hope Drive Winchester officiated by Reverend Vernon Bray.
Entombment will follow the service in Shenandoah Memorial Park with Jay Stickel, John Kline, Alan Fletcher, Dominic Scriva, Mike Clark, and Steele Clark serving as casket bearers.
Friends will be received on Monday from 6-8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
