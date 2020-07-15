Joyce A. Moore “JoJo”
Joyce A. “JoJo” Moore, 74, of Frederick County, VA passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Moore was born in 1945 in Elkton, VA, daughter of the late Maynard and Genevieve Mowbray. She was a graduate of Brooklyn Park High School in Baltimore, MD and former owner of Mowbray Express LLC in Winchester, VA. Mrs. Moore retired from the Social Security Administration in Baltimore, MD. She was a good hearted lady who loved life and enjoyed every minute of it. When she was watching TV you could bet she was always watching a cooking show or a game show, and Elvis movies never got old!
Her husband, Milton Moore, whom she married on March 31, 1973 in Baltimore, MD, preceded her in death in 2002.
Surviving are her sisters, Patricia Graham of Stockton, CA and Mary Kline of Winchester, VA; nephews, Ronald Mowbray, Jr. of Chesapeake, VA, Dustin Mowbray of Winchester, VA, Ryan Graham of Woodbridge, CA; nieces, Tiffany Flesher of Middletown, VA, Christie Corben of Sacramento, CA; and four great-nephews and three great-nieces.
Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her brothers, George, John, and Ronald Mowbray, Sr.
A visitation will be held on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel in Winchester, Virginia.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at Elk Run Cemetery, Elkton, VA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ronald Mowbray, Jr., Chad Kline, Lawrence Flesher, Dustin Mowbray, Thomas Gallagher, and Corey Larue.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in JoJo’s memory to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601 MEMO: Moore Service.
