Joyce A. Southers
Joyce Ann Southers, 90, of Luray, Virginia, died Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Commonwealth Senior Living, Berryville, Virginia.
Mrs. Southers was born June 18, 1931, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Ralph Stewart Long Sr. and Naomi Allegra Emes Long.
She was a homemaker and a Christian woman that was involved in the church and Bible study all her life.
Her husband Herbert J. Southers preceded her in death on August 26, 2010.
Surviving are their children, Herbert J. Southers II (Sherry), Peggy Southers Brun, and Janie Foster (Jim); grandchildren, Emily Brun, Sara Southers-Brun, and Megan Foster; and a great-grandson, Milo Flores.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 P. M. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Salvation Army or Page One (www.vapageone.org).
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary or send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
