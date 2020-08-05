Joyce Angela Bernard Kozoroz "Joy"

Joyce Angela "Joy" Bernard Kozoroz, 63, of Stephens City, VA passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home.
Joy was born in 1957 in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Lester Everly and Joyce Dean Bernard. She was a homemaker that loved to bake and cook. Everyone knew her for her fried chicken and chocolate pie. Joy always enjoyed cookouts with family and friends. She was an avid reader and would complete a book or two a day, while her feline companions kept her company. Joy crocheted blankets for others and enjoyed country dancing. She had a recognizable laugh and infectious smile. Her greatest weakness was chocolate milkshakes! But she was the happiest when she had a house full of kids and company. Her nickname fit her perfectly...Joy.
She married Nicholas Paul Kozoroz on April 24, 1991 in Norfolk, VA.
Surviving with her husband is a daughter, Nichole Jenkins of Harker Heights, TX; sons, Christopher Largent (Yousong) of Round Hill, VA, Joshua Kozoroz (Angela Marie) of Okinawa, Japan, and Seth Kozoroz of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Mordecai, Aijalon, Jadison, Lorelei, Eddie, and Becca; sister, Barbara Jones (Bob) of Alamogordo, NM; brothers, Ernest Bernard of Indiana and Mark Bernard of Aurora, CO.
A Celebration of Life BBQ will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Please email joymemory2020@gmail.com for complete information.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joy's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
