Joyce Ann DeHaven
Joyce Ann DeHaven, formerly Bishop, passed into her savior’s arms Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Joyce was born on September 5, 1939 in Brooklyn, New York to parents Ira Edward Bishop, II and Dorothy Amelia Blackburn Bishop.
Joyce Ann is survived by her husband Talbert Foster “Tally” DeHaven, Sr. and four children: Talbert Foster “Butch” DeHaven, Jr., Laurie Ann Wilkey (Charlie), Richard Lee DeHaven (Norie) and John Matthew DeHaven; 10 grandchildren, Talbert DeHaven, III, Lindsey Caldwell, Jacob DeHaven, Bryan Grim, Rebekah DeHaven, Daniel DeHaven, Bethany DeHaven, Dawn Hunt, Dale Richman, Jr. and Rusty Richman; numerous great grandchildren; and two brothers, Bruce and Gregory Bishop. Tally and Joyce just celebrated 65 years of marriage on July 30, 2020.
Joyce Ann DeHaven enjoyed quilting, time spent with family and friends, attending church and politics.
Joyce was a creative and talented artist who spoke her mind and filled her world with treasures and stories of how they came to be. She will be dearly missed.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church, 1025 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, Virginia.
A funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church with Pastor Davey Ermold and Pastor Calvin Lowder officiating.
Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum. A reception will be held at the church immediately following the entombment.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jacob DeHaven, Daniel DeHaven, Aaron Caldwell, Danny Fox, Mark Fox, and Jeffrey Bishop.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joyce’s name may be made to Blue Ridge Grace Brethren Church, 1025 Cedar Creek Grade, Winchester, Virginia 22602, or to Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
