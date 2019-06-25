Ever the fighter, Joyce Ann Shifflett passed from this world on June 19th 2019. Her long battle with poor health came to a close surrounded by the warm embrace of friends and family. She was born the youngest daughter of George and Leona Helsley of Inwood, West Virginia on April 10th of 1967, who have already tenderly greeted her beyond heaven’s gates, along with her brother Wayne Helsley of Inwood, WV. Her remaining siblings, Linda Dellinger, Rebecca Dolphin, Bruce Helsley, Ronald Helsley, and Thomas Helsley will remember her fondly as their little sister who pursued every new adventure with passion, hope and an open heart.
This great love encompassed all who knew her. Her love created two children, Christopher Seal, aged 27 and Tiffany Seal, aged 30. Her wisdom guided them to adulthood and on to the following generation. Her Grandchildren Lily, Adam, Logan, and Sean Maughan will miss their Gigi. They will be looking for her among the stars and hearing her lessons echoing through the lips of her children. Her great heart was not without a mate. She found her other half, Michael Shifflett of Gordonsville, Virginia in the summer of 2008 and they joined together lives and hearts the summer of 2009. Joyce’s final journey was guarded well by her beloved dog Sarah, whose gentle companionship eased her path to peaceful rest.
Joyce was a warrior of grace and wisdom. She never knew a stranger and always believed that a meal always tasted better when it was shared. She was a master of conversation and teasing debates out of even the most stubborn of individuals was a favorite pastime of hers. Her quest for knowledge was insatiable. One of her proudest achievements was graduating Lord Fairfax Community College Summer of 2008 with a Degree in Medical Billing.
Though she is no longer among us, her lessons, her passion, her giving heart and her drive will forever leave a mark on those fortunate enough to be touched by her grace.
Please join the family to celebrate the life of Joyce Shifflett at Crossroads Community Church, 1147 Berryville Ave. Winchester, VA 22601 on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 a.m. The family requests that in accordance with Joyce’s vibrant spirit to please dress in color.
For those desiring to send flowers, the family kindly requests to please send a donation either directly to the family or to Joyce Shifflett’s Celebration of Life GoFundMe page. For any questions, please feel free to contact her son, Christopher, at chris.seal.wvu@gmail.com.
