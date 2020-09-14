Joyce Dorn
Mary Joyce Dorn, 57, of White Post, Virginia, peacefully passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Sentara Hospice House in Virginia Beach, Virginia after experiencing a severe stroke while on a family vacation.
Joyce was born October 20, 1962, the daughter of the late Robert and Geraldine Ellis. She graduated from Gilbert High School in West Virginia. Joyce proudly served the Loudoun County School System as a loving bus driver for 29 years. Joyce was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Winchester, Virginia and happily married Michael Dorn on November 20, 1982 in the Washington, D.C. Temple. She is remembered by all for her patience, her spontaneity and her joyful personality.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Dorn; her three children, Michael Dorn II (Kristy) of Stephens City, Virginia; James Dorn (Julie) of Richmond, Virginia; and Linda Schneier (Nicholas) of Los Angeles, California; her grandchildren, Annabelle, Miles and soon to be baby Dorn; Haley and Lucas Dorn; and Victoria Schneier. She is also survived by her siblings, Linda Stalnaker of Covington, Kentucky; Patty Brunton (Larry) of Phoenix, Arizona; Robert Ellis Jr. (Paula) of San Antonio, Texas; and Calvin Ellis (Renee) of Houston, Texas. Joyce is preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Kaufmann.
Family and friends will be received Monday, September 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, 1260 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Bishop Nathan Jensen officiating. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Virginia.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
