Joyce Helm Koziol (Age 98)

Passed away peacefully at hospice in Charlottesville, VA Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Joyce was born in Jericho, Texas on January 15, 1922. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Edward S. Koziol, Sr. and her eldest son Edward S. Koziol, Jr. (Kim Spies).
Beloved mother of Dennis (Kathy), Deloris “Dee”, Carl (Laurel) and Carol Byrne (Denny). Beloved matriarch of eight grandchildren: Tammy Bilski, Sherri Carroll (Jon), Jody Eblen (Scott), Brian (Sarah Warner), Jennifer Fontenot (Mark), Kyle Koziol, Matthew Miller (Lauren), and Kimberly Miller, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Before moving to Charlottesville after the death of her beloved husband, they had retired to Bluemont, VA and enjoyed the country life there. She had numerous interests, including sewing, quilting, gardening, polka dancing, entertaining friends, and was active in her church and quilting and homemakers clubs. Her Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners were highly anticipated because she was an excellent cook and baker. Her multi-course turkey dinners and numerous desserts were legendary. Family was very important to her and she enjoyed watching her grandchildren in their numerous activities.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions may be made in Joyce’s name to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville. To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit endersandshirley.com.
