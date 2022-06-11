Joyce L. (Kirkpatrick) Lombardo
Joyce Louise Kirkpatrick Lombardo, age 80, of Lake Frederick, Virginia, passed peacefully to the Lord on Monday, June 6, 2022, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Joyce was born in 1941 in Framingham, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Will E. Kirkpatrick and loni M. Kirkpatrick. Joyce was raised in Hudson, MA, and attended Hudson High School and the University of Massachusetts, gaining a degree in Nursing. Upon graduation she married George Peter Lombardo in a June wedding in Marlboro, MA, and moved to Camp Lejeune, N.C., beginning a marriage of 58 years and 21 years of change as the wife of a Marine Officer. Joyce leaves her husband George, her daughter and son-in-law Mary-Jane and Gregory McKenzie, her daughter and partner Christine Strauss and Robert Sidgreaves, her grandson Colin McKenzie, her brother-in-law Paul Lombardo, her nephew and niece George and Tricia Lombardi, and many other family and friends. They will miss her terribly and treasure their memories.
Joyce was a nurse and a teacher. She was also a self-taught artist who over the years worked in photography, ceramics, quilting, wood working, knitting, crocheting, and made many beautiful gifts for her family and friends. She also enjoyed learning about anthropology and Civil War history. Joyce worked as an RN in Jacksonville, N.C., and in Marlboro, MA.
Joyce taught elementary school for many years. During the 1970s she was a fourth-grade teacher at St Joseph's Catholic Grade School in El Paso, TX, educating, among others, her youngest daughter Christine. In later years she was a sought-after substitute teacher in Dale City, VA. She loved children as if all were her own and could never get enough of their company. She enjoyed making baby quilts for each newborn within her circle of friends.
Joyce readily made friends wherever she went joining in on the prevailing activities and initiating new activities. As one young friend of her children remarked, "she made an adventure of every activity".
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, June 13th from 6:00 —8:00 pm at Omps, Amherst Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Tuesday June 14th at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. A reception will be held at Omps Amherst Reception Center following the Mass.
Private interment will be held on June 16th at the Quantico National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Joyce may be made to: Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Lord Fairfax Area Branch, 1802 Roberts Street, Winchester, VA 22601
