Joyce Lake Elsea
Joyce Lake Elsea, 79, of Winchester, VA, died Thursday, July 13, 2023, at The Willows in Winchester.
She was born September 19, 1943, in Winchester, the daughter of Louis and Nanny Lake. She retired from Winchester Public Schools, where she worked as an instructional aide, and for many years as a bookkeeper at the main office. She was a member of First Christian Church for over 65 years where she served on many committees and taught youth and adult Sunday School classes.
Joyce married her high school sweetheart, David Elsea, on April 12, 1969, in Winchester. They enjoyed traveling with friends. Some of their favorite trips were to the Caribbean, California and Europe.
Along with her husband David, she is survived by one daughter, Susan E. Davis (Michael) of Middletown, VA,; granddaughter, Sarah M. Davis of Middletown; a brother, Roger Lake of Winchester; and two sisters, Sandra Shade (Sam) of Berkeley Springs, WV, and Shelby Horsburgh (Scott) of Middletown. She had 3 nieces, 1 great-niece and 3 great-nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 21, 2023, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester, VA, 22601.
A funeral will follow at 11:00 am at First Christian Church with Pastor Michael Moulden officiating.
Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester. Pallbearers will be Mike Davis, Rick Edwards, Doug Ball, Rob Sutphin, Jamie Bucher & Donnie Walter.
