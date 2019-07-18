Joyce P. Nelson, 68 passed away May 28, 2019 after a courageous fight with brain cancer.
Joyce was born in Washington, DC, and was the Financial Officer for The City of Takoma Park in Maryland for 30 years.
Ms. Nelson is survived by her mother Joetta Golightly, her sister Lorraine Blair, 2 nephews Jeffrey and Bryce Blair and one niece Samantha Blair.
Ms. Nelson was predeceased by her husband Chuck Nelson.
A funeral service will be held at Mount Hebron on July 19, at 11 a.m.
