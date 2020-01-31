Joyce Parker

Joyce Elaine Kaplon Parker entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 27, 2020. She was born June 27, 1934, the daughter of Russel G. Kaplon and Ruth N. Fagan. In her first years they lived at her grandfather’s general store at Swimley, Clarke County, Virginia. The family later moved to Berryville, where she spent most of the remainder of her life and married Herman Parker, also of Berryville.
Her family was active in earlier times for many years at Crums United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir and served as choir director. She taught bible classes, participated in prayer meetings, and spread God’s word to all who would listen. She offered counsel to many and had deep spiritual insight.
She sang at weddings and on the radio with the local chorus group the Choralairs. She acted in plays with the Blue Ridge Players at the Berryville Opera House. She also played the piano and was an accomplished knitter. She attended Shepherd College and taught at Boyce Elementary School. She worked for a time at a Christian bookstore and the Clarke Courier newspaper.
She loved studying history and culture and loved traveling, especially to historic places and places of natural wonder. She loved pets, wildlife, nature, and hiking. She nurtured art and creativity in her children. Despite poverty, she regularly donated to charities. She showed love and compassion to all she encountered.
She is survived by her daughter Donna Parker of Natural Bridge, VA, sons Kurt and Tommy Parker of Berryville, VA, and granddaughter Emily Payne of Winchester, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband Herman, daughter Virginia “Mimi” Erickson, and brother Ronald K. Kaplon.
A memorial service will be held for friends and family at 1 p.m. at Marvin Chapel, 1955 Shepherds Mill Road, Berryville, VA on Sunday, February 2, 2020. A graveside commitment will be held at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, VA on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at 11 a.m.
