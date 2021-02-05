Joyce Ritter Miller
Joyce Ritter Miller, of Leesburg, formerly of Winchester, died on Friday, January 29, 2021 at Lansdowne Inova Hospital surrounded by husband Jon Miller, son Michael Boden (Ruth) of Clearbrook, VA, close friend Sheila Skeith.
In addition she is survived by Floyd Ritter Sr. (Kay) of Winchester, Shirley Ritter Harlow (Buddy) of Winchester, Steve Ritter Sr. (Madeline) of Winchester, George Nelson Ritter Jr. (Lauretta) of Winchester, Peggy Ritter Howell (Jeff) of Augusta WV, Patricia Ritter Lockhart of Stephens City, Frank Ritter Sr. (Joyce) of Stephens City, Gregory Ritter (Karen) of Winchester, Boyd Dean Ritter Sr. (Candance) of White Post. She is also survived by, son Mike Miller (April) of Hamilton, David Miller (Kim) of Ashburn, Mathew Miller (Angeli) of Leesburg, and 11 grandchildren and a host of cousins and nieces and nephews.
Joyce was predeceased by her parents, George Nelson Ritter and Elizabeth Belle Rideniour Ritter.
At an early age Joyce started her own company Dimensions Hair Salon. She has always been dedicated to her family, business, and employees. Joyce was a stellar Little League coach and a very positive influence with young athletes and their parents. She was quite an athlete and a sports fan herself. Joyce loved life to the fullest. She loved her grandchildren to the moon and back. Joyce is a model of a beautiful person inside and out. She loved to share whatever she had and was generous beyond belief. Joyce always enjoyed the ocean and was never happier than the time she spent at Ocean City, Maryland, Her Happy Place.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a memorial contributions may be made in honor of Joyce R. Miller to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements made by Colonial Funeral of Leesburg, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.