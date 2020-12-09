Joyce Rose deButts
Joyce Rose deButts of Winchester went to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 82.
She was born in North Fork, VA on June 17, 1938 to the late Charles Rose and Eleanor Coffman Rose.
She married Arthur H. deButts on November 27, 1957 in Frederick MD. They recently celebrated their 63rd year of marriage.
Joyce is a member of Harmony United Methodist Church in Hamilton and the North Fork Baptist Church.
She attended Lincoln High School in Loudoun County Virginia and graduated from Dublin High School in Pulaski Virginia in 1956.
As a teenager Joyce was active in the Loudoun County 4-H club showing dairy cows. She also had a love for sports, playing basketball for Dublin High School where she was recognized as the 1956 graduating class most athletic. She also played softball for Hamilton Virginia women’s league in the late 1960’s.
Joyce lived a very full life never passing up an opportunity to travel, shop, spend time at the beach, go to the theater and spend time with family and friends. She worked as a computer programmer for Fairfax Hospital, Melpar and eventually retiring from Xerox after 20 years of service. Along with her husband, Joyce studied and trained to become a certified private investigator.
Joyce will most be remembered for her love and passion for her family, and her kind and giving nature to all.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kim Miller and her husband, Mark of Hamilton, granddaughter Erica Ramsey of Leesburg; five siblings, Rachel Kisner of Winchester, Juanita Rose of Winchester, Charlotte Anderson of Martinsburg WV, Jean Rose of Winchester, and Charles Rose of Winchester. She was preceded in death by her grandson Jacob Miller.
Joyce will be buried at Lakeview Cemetery in Hamilton Virginia. A private funeral will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue at 5346 Mulberry St, Stephens City, VA 22655.
