Joyce Rosenberger Popek of Stephens City, VA, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem, NC
Joyce was born in Martins Ferry, Ohio, in October of 1940 to the late Arthur Edwin Rosenberger and the late Gladys Mae La Follette. She worked and retired as an employee of the Central Intelligence Agency for 27 years. Joyce was the loving mother of 6 children who enjoyed going on cruises, attending auctions, playing bingo, bowling, and relaxing with her many grandchildren.
Joyce is survived by her two sons, Edward Popek of Shepherdstown, WV & Joseph Miller of Hopewell, VA, her 4 daughters, Hope Christian and Pamela Miller of King, NC, Kathryn Drake of Stephens City, VA, and Kari Summa of Winchester, VA; 13 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren,1 great-great-grandchild; her sister, Suzie Lustfeldt, and her brothers, Jim and Rick Rosenberger.
Private memorials were held by the family in King, NC, and Stephens City, VA
