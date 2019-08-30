Juanita Boyd Burner, 80, formerly of Winchester, VA passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 in South Carolina.
She was born on September 2, 1938 in Jefferson County, West VA; the daughter of Aubrey and Hattie Dodge Boyd.
She married Henry W. Burner on November 24, 1956 in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death.
Surviving Juanita are her sisters; Diane Bross of Myrtle Beach, SC, Sandi Cooper of Middletown, VA, Winona Sudo of Flint, MI and Janet Ferguson of Myrtle Beach and a brother, Mark Boyd of Gainsboro, VA.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville, VA with Rev. Dave Hartley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.