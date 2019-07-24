Juanita C. Lahman

Juanita Corbin Lahman, 85, of Winchester, Virginia, formerly of Berryville, Virginia, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Ms. Lahman was born April 16, 1934 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late Minor Frederick Corbin and Virginia Nichols Corbin.
She retired after 35 years of employment with Doubleday and Bertelsman Printing.
Surviving are her son, Mark A. Lahman and his wife, Tina, of Winchester, VA; daughter, Candace Ashnault and her husband, Jeff, of Chesapeake, VA; sister, Nancy Watson of Asheville, NC; and seven grandchildren.
Her son, Jamie B. Lahman, brother, Gerald F. Corbin and sister, Aileen Corbin, all preceded her in death.
A gathering of family and friends will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 210 E. Main St., Berryville, VA 22611 or to Dakota’s Dream Animal Rescue, PO Box 1814, Winchester, VA 22604.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
