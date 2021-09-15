Juanita Dianne Ross, 75, of Winchester, VA, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center, with her family by her side.
Juanita was born in Winchester, VA on October 15, 1945; daughter of the late Lory Bell Wilkins and Carrie Mae Rickard Wilkins Kenney. She was a waitress at High Point Restaurant in Stephens City for many years. Juanita was a life time member of the Church of the Good Shepherd and a member of the Eagles Club in Winchester.
She is survived by her children, Irvin Cowgill, Jr (Bobby Jo) of Stephens City, VA, Diane Parrill of Winchester, Karen Kenney Smith (Sam) of Winchester, Donna Houghton (John) of Frederick County, Crystal Ross (Ronnie) of Texas, Rhonda Ross (Janet) of Stephens City, and Renee Ross (Ray) of Gore, VA; sisters, Freda Piper of Winchester and Shirley Kucharski of Massachusetts; step brothers, Franklin Kenney of Stephenson, VA and Monroe Kenney of Northern, VA; step sisters, Margaret Brumback (Phil ) of Winchester, Linda Kenney of Front Royal, VA and Glenda Leach (Roger) of Stephens City; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her, brothers, Ray D. Wilkins and Wayne Wilkins; sister, Anna Mae Wilkins; step father, George E. Kenney; step brother, George E. Kenney, Jr; step sister, Julie Ritenour and her grandchild, Brandon Shaffer.
A celebration of life will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm with Rev. Vernon Bray and Pastor Jeff Barbour officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
