Juanita “Oneta” Elizabeth Reid was surrounded by her family when she was reunited with those gone before her on the morning of December 27th .
Oneta was born on March 15, 1934 in Brucetown, Virginia, the daughter of the late Frederick and Elsie Jobe. She is survived by her two daughters, Cathy (Reid) Martin and husband Asa of Bunker Hill, WV; Sharon (Reid) Frye and husband Adam of Williamsburg, VA.
Affectionately known as “Grandma,” she is survived by six grandchildren, Natalie (Reid) Loudan and husband Craig of Stephens City, VA; Jeremy Martin and wife Mary of Bunker Hill, WV; Michael Martin and wife Tiffany of Inwood, WV; Marcus Reid and wife Alicia of Stephens City, VA; Lakyn Frye of Williamsburg, VA; Lexi Frye of Williamsburg, VA; eight greatgrandchildren, Taylor, Andrew, Xander, Eli, Kalissa, Kara, Madison, and Caleb; one great-great granddaughter; Everleigh.
Oneta is also survived by two sisters, Peggy (Jobe) Marcus, Connie (Jobe) Oates, and a brother, Allen Jobe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark William Reid of Brucetown in 2003; her son, Jerry William Reid of Winchester in 2020; and six siblings, AnnaBelle (Collins), Don, Fred, Richard, Roger, and Mary (Shenk) Jobe.
Everyone that knew her called her “Oneta” or “Grandma.” She was a resident of Brucetown, VA, for over 80 years, she was one of the few remaining residents with a Brucetown address. As a member of the Brucetown United Methodist Church, she would make cakes and pies whenever there was a need. Oneta retired from Crown Cork and Seal where she worked third shift so she could be home for her children and take care of her household duties daily (we are still unsure when she slept). Her weekends were filled with welcoming her grandkids. When they grew older, she moved to other hobbies like going to bingo, playing penny slot machines, and attending auctions with her dear friends. In her later years, she was overjoyed to be surrounded by her family. Family was the most important thing to her!
To know her was to love her. She was a grandma to everyone she met.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 31st at 11am, followed by her funeral service at noon. Services will be held at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester, VA. Interment will be private at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brucetown United Methodist Church, 2161 Brucetown Road, Clearbrook, VA 22624.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.