Juanita Slonaker Tobin
Juanita Slonaker Tobin, age 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep December 4, 2020. She was born June 18, 1929 in Winchester, Virginia to Kermit and Viola Slonaker. She married the love of her life, Roy Cleveland Tobin, on February 10, 1951. She is now reunited with Roy who preceded her in death in 2003.
After Roy’s retirement, they moved from Winchester to Ocala, Florida to enjoy the sunshine and warm weather where they made many friends in their golden years. In 2001 they moved to Houston, Texas to be close to their son and family. After Roy’s passing in 2003, Juanita embraced the social life and friendships to be made at several retirement communities in the Houston area, most recently at Bristol Park, Cypress, Texas.
Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Kermit and Viola Slonaker, and her brother Willard Slonaker.
She is survived by her son Rick Tobin, daughter-in-law Sharon Tobin, granddaughters Leslie Gavriliuc and Kelsey Jelenc, brother Kermit Slonaker, nephew Scott Slonaker and nieces Robin Painter, Gena Zydelis and Sherri Simpson.
Juanita was a loving mother, spouse and friend to all who knew her. She was a supporter of democracy, racial equity and patriotism, and she generously donated to causes and charities that she believed in. She was an avid collector of pearl jewelry, old coins, Beanie Babies, and angel figurines.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services and internment at Shenandoah Memorial Park will be postponed until spring. A separate announcement will be made to family and friends at that time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association www.heart.org or the Parkinson’s Foundation www.parkinson.org are appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.