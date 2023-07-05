Judith (Abe) Miller “Judy”
Judith (Abe) Miller, 77, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Judy was born in 1945 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Michael and Evelyn Abe. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1964. She retired from 47 years of service as an Emergency Room Secretary for Winchester Memorial Hospital which then became Winchester Medical Center. Judy has been a life-long member of Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church and sang in the choir for a number of years. She was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and the Eagles Club. Judy was an advocate for people with disabilities and was very well respected at Winchester Medical Center for her service in the Emergency Room. She was also a huge fan of the 70s dance during Apple Blossom in Winchester.
She is survived by her daughters, Hillary Miller of Winchester, VA, and Ashley Miller of Winchester, VA; grandson, Michael Miller of Winchester, VA; sister, Suzanne Abe of Winchester, VA, and her brother, Larry Abe (Vivian) of Strasburg, VA.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Robert and Donald Abe.
Services for Judy will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Judy to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA, 22601 or Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA, 22603.
