Judith Ann McKiernan, 58, died on Tuesday, November 30, at her home in Winchester, Virginia. She was born on June 5, 1963, in Shreveport, Louisiana. She grew up in Houston, Texas, and made her way to Winchester in the late 1980s. Judy lived a life of service to her community, the students of Winchester, and her family and friends. She was known for her spirited personality and her fierce determination to advocate for all those who she loved. Judy loved the Winchester community and found great joy in supporting its development as a more equitable place for all to live and grow. She loved to dance, be outside in nature, and to provide a welcoming space to all who came through her door. Her favorite way to spend her time was with her family, which she called Team McKiernan.
Judy worked within the Winchester Public Schools system for almost 30 years as a social worker and at the time of her death she was Director of Student Support Services. Starting in 2018, she served on the Winchester City Council as a Ward 4 representative. Judy served many organizations whose mission aligned with her values. These include Bright Futures, Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS), NAACP, CLEAN of Winchester, and the Winchester City Tourism Board. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church.
Judy is survived by her husband of 29 years, Michael McKiernan; her daughter Hannah McKiernan-Campbell (Dylan), and her son Adam McKiernan. She is also survived by her brothers, Richard and Peter Stockton of Houston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Mary Stockton; and her father-in-law, Richard McKiernan.
A visitation with her family will be held on Saturday, December 4th from 3:00pm-5:00pm at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 North Frederick Pike in Winchester, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 5, at 1:00pm at John Handley High School in the Patsy Cline Theatre.
Masks will be required to attend the visitation and memorial service.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to: Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS), P.O. Box 2936, Winchester, Virginia 22604 or Bright Futures of Winchester/Frederick County, 178 Indian Hollow Rd, Winchester, VA 22603.
Arrangements in the care of Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
