Judith Anne Oates, 69, of Winchester, VA passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 7, 1950 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Winifred Georgetta McKee Oates. She was a graduate of Handley High School Class of 1968.
Surviving Judi are her family; sister, Deanna Oates Sager of Stephens City, VA; nieces and nephews, Stephanie Ryder(Kenneth), Sarah Watkins (James), James Sager (Megan), Kylie Sager (Austin) and Seth Sager; grand nieces and nephews, Christine McDaniel (Wade), Ian Watkins, Christopher Ryder, Rachael Watkins (Jacob), Maribeth Judith Watkins (Austin), Corrine “Joely” Watkins (Aaron), Chloe Sager, Bryce Sager, Hunter Sager and Avianna Crone; great nieces and nephews, Killian McDaniel, Weston Ryder, Kendall McDaniel, Brayden Ryder and Isaac White and special friends, Pam Plauger (Adam) and Kyle Plauger.
Preceding her in death were her parents, infant brother; brother in law, Robert M. Sager and nephews, Benjamin Patrick Ryder and Jeb Anthony Roberts.
Judi was a passionate animal lover who took great joy in caring for the many cats she rescued. She was an avid bowler, softball player and motorcycle enthusiast in her younger years. She was a civil war scholar, artifact hunter and loved doing paranormal research. She loved working with her hands. She was a talented artist who loved color, creating landscapes, gardens and art.
Judi’s greatest pride was being a part of the McKee clan and treasured her strong bonds and relationships with her family.
Judi was kind, compassionate, loyal, unique and had a vibrant multifaceted personality. She was BOLD and inspired creativity, adventure and kindness with the many children whose lives she touched....but “Jute didn’t have no kids.”
Judi was adored by many and her spirit and energy will be profoundly missed.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, January 30, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.at Jones Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 in Shenandoah Memorial Park with her cousin, Donald Cain officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dakota’s Dream Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1814, Winchester, VA 22604, the SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or Highland Memorial Presbyterian Food Pantry, 446 Highland Ave, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhome.com
