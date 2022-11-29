Judith Fauquier Napps
Judith Fauquier Napps, 92, died Friday, November 25, 2022.
She is predeceased by her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Sheats Napps, her parents Joseph and Elizabeth Fauquier, her brother Louis Fauquier, and her sister Shirley Fauquier. She leaves behind her son Greg (Anne), daughter Shirley (Jim), grandchildren Michael (Amy), Cameron, and Elizabeth, and brother Robert.
Judy lived an extraordinary life and will be deeply missed. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, discussing the finer points of history and philosophy, listening to opera, and above all else, art. She happily shared her love of gardening with others anytime the opportunity arose.
Her family would like to express their deep appreciation to her caregivers, especially Jessica Bowman, and the nurses and staff at Blue Ridge Hospice.
Services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley or Blue Ridge Hospice.
