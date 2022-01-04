Judith G. “Judy” Borsato, 79, of Winchester, VA, passed away Saturday, January 1, 2022, after a brief illness.
Judy was born June 30, 1942, in Portage, PA, the daughter of the late John Edgar and Blanche Kiel. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Louis D. Borsato; sons, Ronald Borsato (Melissa), Robert Borsato (Julie); daughter, Anissa Borsato (Michael); grandchildren, Kinsey, Amber, Abby, Louis, and Gabriella, and her beloved dog, Hokie. She was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Batche.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Judy’s name to Esther Boyd Animal Shelter or Winchester SPCA.
