Judith Irene Holliday Sparks Judith Irene Holliday Sparks, age 82, passed away at home in North, Virginia on Nov. 5, 2022.
Judy was born in Winchester, Virginia on Oct. 3, 1940, to Owen C. and Lily Booth Holliday. After graduation from Handley High School, Judy began her rewarding 34-year-career with C&P Telephone. She married Charles (Chuck) Sparks on Oct. 6, 1979 in Strasburg, Virginia. In the years following retirement, Judy and Chuck loved entertaining family and friends at their waterfront home at “The Rivah,” serving up fresh crabs and oysters and great times. As MS slowed Judy, Chuck was there for her always, a devoted husband and caretaker.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Sparks and Allison Thomas (Bruce); three grandchildren, Andrew, Kellsey and Tyler; brother, David Holliday (Kathy); sister, Robyn Wood; sister-in-law, Barbara Murray (Eddie), brother-in-law, J. Scott Sparks, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
The family thanks At Home Care Hospice for their extraordinary care. All services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to At Home Care Hospice, 287 McLaws Circle, Suite 1, Williamsburg, Va. 23185.
