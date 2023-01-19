Judith “Judy” Kain Crim
Judith Kain Crim “Judy”, 67, of Clear Brook, VA passed away from a sudden illness on Wednesday January 11, 2023 at Georgetown University Hospital. She was born April 2, 1955 in Winchester the daughter of the late James and Barbara (Huffman) Kain.
Judy was employed as a nurse at the Winchester Memorial Hospital before eventually retiring from Dr. Marfing’s Office. She was a member of Whitehall United Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, her pet cats and will always be remembered as a very compassionate person who always thought of others.
She married her loving husband Victor Larry Crim on December 26, 2002 at Whitehall United Methodist Church in Winchester.
In addition to her husband Judy is also survived by her loving son Travis K. Gray (Mark Bove); her stepson Travis L. Crim; her brother Gary Kain; and her best friend Debbie Fisher.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Sunday from 2-4pm at the Omps Funeral Home-Amherst Chapel. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday at 10am with Pastor John Stelzl officiating also at Omps Funeral Home-Amherst Chapel. Interment will follow at Whitehall United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in memory of Judy may be sent to the Whitehall United Methodist Church, c/o Lisa Bly, P.O. Box 171, Stephenson, Virginia 22656
