Judith S. Tollett
Judith Stanley Tollett, 81, of Berryville, Virginia, died on Monday, May 15, 2023. Judith was born on August 9, 1941, in Hanover County, Virginia. She was the daughter of Joseph Nelson Stanley and Ruth Boettcher Stanley.
Judith was a loving wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing, exercising, reading her Bible, and attending church services. She worked as a Registered Nurse for many years in various positions, including Hospice, Urgent Care, Medical/Surgical floor at Loudoun Hospital, and an OBGYN office.
She was a faithful member of the Purcellville Church of Christ in Purcellville, Virginia.
Judith married the love of her life, David, on December 17, 1960, in Hanover County, Virginia. They were happily married for 62 years.
Surviving are her husband, David Tollett; daughter Laura Tollett Taylor (Chris) of Winchester, Virginia; daughter Rebecca Dillon (Neal) of Berryville, Virginia; five grandchildren, Abbey and Carson Taylor of Winchester, Virginia, Gracie Dillon Childs (Brady) and Huntley and Colten Dillon of Berryville, Virginia; one great-grandchild, Rowdy Childs of Berryville, Virginia; one brother, Carl Stanley (Sandra) of Ashland, Virginia; one sister, Phyllis Coghill of Chesterfield, Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ruth Stanley, and one brother, Robert Nelson Stanley.
The family will hold a memorial service at 10:00 A.M Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Purcellville Church of Christ with Evangelist DJ Kessinger officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA, 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.