Judy A. Julian
Judy Arlene Julian, 80, of Winchester, Virginia, died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her home.
Ms. Julian was born June 19, 1940 in Whittier, California, daughter of the late Franklin Eugene Rayburn and Marjorie Jacqueline Bradley Rayburn.
She worked as a receptionist for both medical and law offices.
Surviving are three sons, Toby Lew Julian of Kingman, AZ, Franklin Julian (Andrea) of Spring Branch, TX and Michael Julian of Mt. Sterling, KY; two sisters, Diane McDermott of Kalispell, MT and Rosemary Spence (Ken) of Winchester, VA; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.
When Judy moved to the Winchester area around 1992, she discovered that she had a gift for making people feel comfortable in the different offices where she worked as a receptionist. All who knew her remembered her ready smile, quick wit, and enjoyment of welcoming others.
Besides the 5 offices where she was employed, she enjoyed traveling around Virginia with friends, swimming classes at the gym, being a leader in Bible Study Fellowship and participating in many activities at her church. For 15 years she led a Bible study for women in jail. Judy was one who gave her life for others, moved from places of sorrow to joy and service to others by a true and practical faith in God who was very real to her. She leaves behind great memories, a treasure trove of stories and a personal legacy of Christian kindness and care.
A celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Fellowship Bible Church, Winchester, VA with Pastor John Morrison officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Bible Church, Missions Fund, 3217 Middle Rd., Winchester, VA 22602 or to Bible Study Fellowship International, 19001 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, TX 78258.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.