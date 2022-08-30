Judy Ann Kanotus Judy Ann Kanotus, 79, passed peacefully from this life on August 25, 2022. Judy was born, raised, and lived all her life in Winchester, VA. She graduated from John Handley High School in 1962. She held a variety of jobs from making pizza to serving chicken. She even helped at her dad’s Apple Blossom stand selling snow cones and candy apples. She was especially gifted at floral designing, working at Smalts Florist for 40 years. She designed the famous Mum Men Get Well Plants that gave everyone a smile.
She was a kind and gentle soul and loved to care for her family. She decorated for every holiday and loved to host family gatherings. She was a great cook and was known for making the best apple pies, chocolate pies and fried chicken. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents Boyd and Eufa Sisler and her sister Loretta Swartz, as well as husbands David Hose and David Kanotus.
She is survived by her children – Sherri Libby, Terri Chrisman, David Hose II, and Chris Kanotus – as well as many grand and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers David Sisler and Kenny Sisler.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Fellowship Bible Church
on Thursday September 1,
at 11am.
