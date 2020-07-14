Judy Gay Wolford
Judy Gay Wolford, 69, of Winchester, VA, departed this life peacefully while surrounded by her family at Winchester Medical Center on July 6, 2020.
Judy was born to the late Charles W. Dailey, Sr. & Iva Shingleton in Ranson, West Virginia on November 12,1950.
She will be forever remembered by her sister, Patsy Rexrode (Robert); brother, Raleigh Dailey;
her love of the last 22 years, Jimmy Toup; her beloved fur baby, “Old Man”; her sons, Ralph & James Wolford; daughter, Angela Nicole Logsdon and her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles (Billy) W. Dailey & a sister Mildred (Sissy) Vest.
Judy will be greatly missed by everyone and especially by all of the animals that she made sure received special treats when they visited her. Judy is now reunited with her beloved fur babies Tucker & Smokey.
Judy worked at jobs that allowed her to serve and meet many people that became her friends and extended family.
For numerous years Judy worked at the Crossroads Grocery and then was blessed to have found a new love that allowed her to to expand her circle of friends at Cather’s Market.
A memorial service will be held at New Covenant Christian Church, 165 Miracle Way, Winchester, VA 22603 on August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m.
