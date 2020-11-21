Judy Irene Reed Fogle, of Winchester, passed peacefully at the Winchester Medical Center, on Nov, 18, 2020.
Born May 3, 1949, in Endicott, N.Y., Judy was the daughter of the late Gordon and Doris Reed.
Judy received her Bachelor's degree at State University of New York (SUNY) Oswego and earned her Master's degree in elementary education at SUNY Cortland.
After spending two years teaching in New York State, Judy came south to Frederick County, where she taught for 30 years -- fourth grade and third grade -- at Senseny Road Elementary School. On her final day of school, Judy was escorted home atop a Frederick County fire truck.
Known as "Hammy" in family circles, Judy was a devoted and much-traveled grandmother -- trips to Norfolk and Columbus, Ohio, were frequent -- to her five grandchildren.
Judy attended Market Street United Methodist Church in Winchester, where she served as worship chair and lent her musical talents to the chancel and handbell choirs.
A woman perpetually on the go, Judy was a committed joiner, and an undeniable presence in the organizations to which she devoted her abundant time and boundless energy. She was a charter member of the local Beta Iota chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa (ADK) teacher's sorority, for which she held many offices, eventually rising to the position of state ADK chaplain. She also served on the board of directors of Winchester Musica Viva, a renowned regional chamber choir.
A lifelong crafter, Judy was a regular on the area festival circuit and was a longtime volunteer at the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival's annual craft show, Weekend in the Park.
At the time of her death, Judy was employed by Bethania Kids, an organization dedicated to the education and welfare of indigent children across the subcontinent of India.
Judy is survived by her two children -- Gregory Fogle (Deva) of Norfolk, and Rebecca O'Meara (Jonathan) of Columbus, Ohio, -- and five grandchildren: Louis, Miranda, Joseph, Kylan, and Colleen.
In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Reed.
Judy's family will welcome friends on Tuesday, Nov. 24, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, with a memorial service, officiated by the Rev. Keiko Foster, to follow at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park immediately following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Judy's name to Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron Street, Winchester, VA 22601; and to Bethania Kids, P.O. Box 2140, Winchester, VA, 22604.
Tributes can be sent to Judy's memory wall at jfh@jonesfuneralhomes.com.
