Judy Lawson Hibberd
On Tuesday, July 13 our beloved mom and MeeMaw, Judy Lawson Hibberd formerly of High Point, NC and Loudoun County, VA went to her Heavenly home. She joined her husband of 55 years one month and one day after his passing. We can hear him saying to her, “Judy Gail, you ready to hit the road”?
Judy was born in High Point, North Carolina and that’s where her heart was. She was the oldest child of Glen and Polly and big sister to Jerry. She grew up in a loving home where the door was always open, sweet tea was always ready and front porch rocking was a must. All were welcomed at any time and as children our Granny and PawPaw’s house was one of our favorite destinations!
After graduating from high school and living in her hometown a few years, she and a girlfriend decided to venture away from small town living and head north. Judy landed a job in Alexandria, VA where she worked for the school board. She and her roommate found a 2-bedroom apartment where the rent was $88 and included everything except the telephone!
It just so happened that her future mother-in-law worked at the school board as well. Grandma couldn’t wait for this southern girl to meet her eligible son who had just returned from serving overseas in the Army. Mom, always the practical one, wasn’t expecting much out of this date but little did she know she would meet “the one” on that date. She fell in love with the 6’4 handsome son of her co-worker and 6 short months later (and after dad passed all the dad, brother, cousin tests) they were married in mom’s Quaker church in High Point, NC.
Judy stayed in Virginia with the love of her life and raised a family. It’s not easy being a policeman’s wife but mom wore that badge with honor and pride and backed her husband every step of his career. She worked and retired from the Loudoun County, VA Library system. She always put God and her family first and instilled in us a strong faith that we credit for where we are today.
She might have raised her family up north but her heart was always in the south. She never lost her love for North Carolina and especially her beloved Tar Heels! Whatever was happening you best believe that when the ’Heels basketball game started, she was glued to that tv cheering them on! College basketball was her passion and she loved watching March Madness.
Her four grandchildren were the light of her life and she made sure to shower them with attention and affection every chance she got. From bath time to the ball fields and everywhere in between, MeeMaw was always their biggest fan. They loved MeeMaws house or visits because they knew there was an endless supply of Co-cola and goldfish crackers!
We’ll miss her hugs the most because she always hugged you like she might not see you again. She wanted you to know just how very much she loved you. If a person’s hug could transfer all the love they felt for you, that was hers. She wanted every ounce of love she had for you to be felt by you every single time she hugged you because she didn’t know when she’d be able to touch you again.
So Mom/MeeMaw while your children, Tracy (Dave) and David (Julie) and grandchildren, Evan, Trevor, Jordan and Kyle, will miss you so, so much we thank you for all the love and hugs you gave us while you were with us. We’ll hold those tight until we see you again. Give them to dad for now because I know he’s missed them so. We love you and we’ll see ya’ll again.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, July 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 110 W. North Street, Charles Town, WV. The service for Elwood W. Hibberd and Judy L. Hibberd will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Duane Jensen and Pastor Ken Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville, VA.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com
