Judy Lynn Tristan
Judy Lynn Elliott Tristan, 56, of Winchester, VA, passed away early Monday morning, 2-7-2022, at her home in Winchester, VA. She was born 6-20-1965 in Winchester, the daughter of the late Virginia Anderson Elliott and Irvin Elliott.
She worked numerous years in the poultry industry. She enjoyed spending time with family and loved spending afternoons on the front porch.
She is survived by her loving partner, Timothy Montgomery; her three daughters, Lisa and Sabrina Cook, both of Winchester, and Bobbi Jo Cook of Florida; a son, Steven Baker Jr.; a daughter-in-law Katie Baker; a niece Kaylee Shipway and stepdad Samuel Paul. She also is survived by ten grandchildren.
Judy was proceeded in death by her father Irvin Elliott and mother Virginia Elliott; brother James Elliott, and granddaughter Danaya Cook.
Donations or online contribution may be sent to Cartwright Funeral Home, 232 E. Fairfax Lane in Winchester, VA.
Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be 12:00 on February 12, 2022, at Cartwright Funeral Home in Winchester, VA.
Family will receive fiends one hour before service at the funeral home.
We will be following guidelines for Covid. Mask must be worn.
Inurnment will be private at a later date.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
