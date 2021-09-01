Judy Marie Everhart Ashby
Judy Marie Everhart Ashby, 72, of Winchester, VA passed away at her home on Sunday, August 22, 2021.
Judy was born on August 7, 1949 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Robert Paul Everhart Sr. and Alva “Jo” Omega Webster. Throughout her life, she served in various managerial roles in the service industry. Notably, she managed McDonald’s and Roy Rogers where she created fond memories working with her daughter, daughters-in-law, and youngest son. She instilled a strong work ethic in many young people in the Winchester community. Her best times were managing and co-owning Mel-Max Restaurant with her husband. She later retired from Valley Health as an Environmental Service Worker.
Judy was a well-known animal lover and always dreamed of opening an animal rescue center. The only thing she loved as much as her family were her pets. Her dogs, Duke and Cody, were loyal companions until their last days. Judy leaves behind her beloved cat, Foster.
Judy is survived by her children, Darin “Scott” and Barbara Brown Newlin, Michael E. Newlin, Cristy “Emy” Newlin, and former daughter-in-law, Devona Richman; her grandchildren, Tara Chadwick, Sara Newlin and Khristopher Payne, Michael and Mary Francisco Newlin, Randy Newlin, and Mikah Newlin; her siblings, Randy, Robert “Doot”, and Wayne Everhart and Paulette Woodard along with a large extended family including six great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are her husband, Kenneth G. Ashby, and former husband, James Newlin.
Funeral service will be held at Jones Funeral Home on Friday, September 3 at 3:00 in the afternoon with Pastor Chris Butler of Martinsburg Church of Christ officiating. Friends and family are invited to celebrate the wonderful life of Judy Ashby.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA 22603 or Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
