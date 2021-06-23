Judy N. Plasters
Judy Nail Plasters, 73, of Winchester, VA died on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Judy was born on November 4, 1947 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Melvin E. and Kathryn Timbrook Nail. She was a 1966 graduate of James Wood High School, a loan officer at the F&M and BB&T Bank in Winchester and at the Frederick County Public Schools as an aide in Gainesboro. Judy loved her iPad, her dog BJ and being with her family & friends.
Surviving are two sons: Matt E. Plasters; Mark E. Plasters (Pam) both of Winchester, VA; four grandchildren: Josh, Logan, Hanna & Kasey and a special friend: Christy Barbour. She is preceded in death by a sister: Lisa Weadon.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Friday, June 25, 2021 from 6-8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
