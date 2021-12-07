udy Scott Nickens, 78, of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Judy was born November 11, 1943, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Louis and Marian Cooke Scott. She married Joseph F. Nickens Sr. on June 26, 1971, in Woodstock, VA.
Along with her husband of over 50 years, Joseph Sr., Judy is survived by her son, Joseph F. Nickens Jr. (Darlene) of Winchester; brothers, Gregory F. Scott (Zonetta) of Winchester, Jeffrey W. Scott (Nicole) of Perry Hall, MD; sister, Lois S. Payne of Woodstock, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas D. Scott, and sister, Fleta T. Scott.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 to 8:00pm. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
