Judy Smith Conner
Judy Smith Conner, 85, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on February 27, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Judy was born on January 30, 1938, and was the daughter of Perry Silas and Bessie Louise Smith.
She was a graduate of Strasburg High School and lived most of her life in Strasburg. She worked locally as a bookkeeper but perhaps her greatest talents were cooking and being a mother. Judy had a passion for cooking and baking. She enjoyed spending time in the kitchen preparing meals for her family. She was a great wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Chanda Palmer (Tim) of Winchester, VA, two granddaughters, Grace and Tess Palmer, stepgrandson, Zach Palmer of Otto, NC, as well as brother-in-law Terry Ritenour, nieces Tammy Davis (Jerry) and family and Rhonda Cornwell and family.
She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Nelson David Conner, sister Kay Ritenour, father and mother Perry and Bessie Smith.
Judy was blessed to have been in the care of Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury since November, 2021. A very special thank you to all of the staff who took care of her, created her purpose, and treated her with dignity and respect.
No services will be held at this time however memorial contributions can be made to Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund at 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive, Winchester, VA 22603 or visit www.svwc.org/s/foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.