Juergen Hynes
Juergen “Jerry” Hynes spent his last night at home laughing, listening to music and surrounded by his 5 children. He passed away in his sleep after a 5-year battle with cancer on February 26, 2022. Juergen, born in Germany in 1946, came to the United States on a boat landing at Ellis Island, and became a citizen in 1955. He was a 1966 graduate of Laurel High School (Maryland). He proudly served his country in the First Cavalry Division of the US Army. During the Vietnam War, he received a Purple Heart and an Army Commendation Medal with “V” device (valor) for his heroic actions. He worked from 1972 to 2004 with the United States Capitol Police, with specialization in hostage negotiation and earning numerous congressional letters of appreciation and awards. He served as both Vice President and President for the International Police Association from 1994-2000.
Juergen was active in the community, including several years as PTA President for Forestdale and Silverbrook Elementary and Key Middle School in Fairfax County, as well as an active volunteer at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary in Winchester. He would advocate for seatbelts on buses, creating international pen pals for the students, several school beautification projects and was known to moonwalk across the stage during PTA meetings. He always had a high five and a kind word for the students, parents and teachers at these schools. He was a brother of the Masonic lodge and Scottish Rite.
Juergen was a kind and loving man. He was a friend to many – from lifelong deep connections to the janitor at the grocery store he just met. He would befriend all, often in 8 different languages. His motto was to ‘live life to the fullest’.
He spoke often of his children. Fatherhood and being an Opa to his 12 grandkids were what he considered to be his greatest accomplishment. He is survived by his son, Colby Smith-Hynes and his three children, Faith Jule, Sarah Grace and Brendan; his daughter, Kimberly Roy and her three children, Shane, Avery and Trent; his daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Ryan Coughlin and their two children, Carson and Sam; his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Colette Hynes and their four children, Joshua, Madeline, Zachary and Annabelle; and his daughter Stefanie Hynes.
Juergen was very specific that he wanted a party - not a funeral. As such, we will be celebrating his life on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Please email kimmylaroy@gmail.com if you would like details of the celebration occurring in Northern Virginia. The military burial at Arlington Cemetery will be private for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, he would be delighted if you did something nice for a stranger or loved one, like bought a coffee or gave $5 to a kid at the arcade. Bonus points if you do this in his honor every year on his birthday, July 6th.
